Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Cint Group AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (16/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Cint Group AB, company registration number 559040-3217, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Cint Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be February 19, 2021. The company has 95,612,090 preference shares and 29,698,320 common shares as per today's date. Short Name: CINT ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 137,479,635 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0015483276 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 216858 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: To be updated -------------------------------- Supersector code: To be updated -------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from February 19 up and including February 22, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 29 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.