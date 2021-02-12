Anzeige
Freitag, 12.02.2021
12.02.2021 | 14:46
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 12

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 11 February 2021 was 360.98p (ex income) 363.59p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

12 February 2021

