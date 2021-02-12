Anzeige
WKN: A2QB17 ISIN: US86646P1030 
12.02.21
13:43 Uhr
32,800 Euro
+1,000
+3,14 %
12.02.2021
Sumo Logic, Inc.: Sumo Logic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021,, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2021 after market close on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021. The company will host a conference call on the same day beginning at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30PM Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

To access the conference call, dial.

About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic Inc.,.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Investor Relations Contact:
Paul Thomas
Sumo Logic
pthomas@sumologic.com
(650) 214-3847

Media Contact
Melissa Liton
Sumo Logic
mliton@sumologic.com
(650) 814-3882


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
