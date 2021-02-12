American Rebel Holdings Inc.: American Rebel Fills Opening Order from Dunham's Sports Chain with over 240 locations across the Midwest and Southeastern US

Nation's Best Sports buying group puts buyers and sellers together

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / American Rebel - America's Patriotic Brand (OTCQB:AREB) proudly announces filling their opening order from Dunham's Sports (dunhamssports.com). Dunham's Sports has over 240 locations across the Midwest and Southeastern US. Dunham's Sports is a regional sporting goods superstore chain owned by Dunham's Athleisure Corporation. Dunham's specializes in athletic equipment, clothing, guns and gun safes, and other sports-related items.

"When Nation's Best Sports (NBS) had to change their Fall Semi-Annual Market to a virtual event, we were happy to support NBS and participate," said Nathan Findley, President of American Rebel. "Getting and filling our opening order from Dunham's Sports has the potential to expand the visibility and availability of American Rebel Safes tremendously. Dunham's now has our AR-110 Key Vault, which is a small handgun vault, in stock. We're obviously very excited and the NBS Spring Semi-Annual Market is next week and we're looking forward to their second virtual event to continue to expand our family of American Rebel dealers."

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: AREB) is a fully reporting wholesale and retail sales company of safes, concealed carry apparel and backpacks based in Lenexa, Kansas; Chanute, Kansas; and Nashville, Tennessee. The company recognizes the need to safely secure assets, most vital which include firearms, valuables, and secured substances; and to be concealed and safe. American Rebel is currently focused on fulfilling the need for an ever-growing gun storage solution demand as well as operate in the concealed carry market to meet the needs of nearly 20M concealed carry permit holders as well as individuals exercising their Second Amendment rights in 11 permit-less states not required to have permits. The gun safe market is a $2B sector and the concealed carry market is an over $1B sector and both sectors are poised for continued growth as gun sales have increased over 60% since 2010 and there are an estimated 450 million guns in the US alone. To meet the insatiable demand for product, American Rebel has opened its own US-manufacturing facility in Chanute, KS. Additionally, American Rebel has also recognized the opportunity to meet inventory locking requirements with safe applications for cannabis dispensaries. Dispensaries are often required to lock their inventory after hours and American Rebel safes satisfy those requirements. To meet this opportunity, American Rebel designed the first Inventory Control Safe customized for the $35B cannabis industry and launched Home Grown Safes as a dedicated brand for cannabis-related products. American Rebel utilizes the Harley-Davidson model of a lifestyle brand known for their higher-priced item (motorcycles and safes) supported by lower-priced brand building items. For more information on American Rebel, go to www.AmericanRebel.com.

About Dunham's Sports

Founded in 1937, Dunham's Sports was originally Dunham's Bait & Tackle with one location in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Currently owned by the private company Dunham's Athleisure Corporation and based in Waterford, Michigan, the company has over 2,500 employees and over 240 store locations. For more information on Dunham's Sports go to dunhamssports.com.

About Nation's Best Sports

Nation's Best Sports (NBS) is a nationwide sporting goods buying group that was established in 1956 as the first sporting goods buying group, the Southwest Buying Syndicate. The NBS mission is to provide independently owned retailers the ability to effectively compete in an ever-changing environment through aggressive purchasing, marketing and service opportunities. Today, NBS is comprised of over 350 independent retail members representing over 1,200 store fronts across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. NBS offers independent retailers a diverse portfolio of buying opportunities in all categories of outdoor sports and general sporting goods. NBS hosts six different buying Markets annually that differ from industry trade shows because they are actual order writing and buying markets only open to member retail store owners, their buyers and approved vendors.

