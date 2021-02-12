Crop Protection Chemicals Market worth $74.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Crop Protection Chemicals Market, by Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides & Bactericides), Origin (Synthetic, Biopesticides), Form (Liquid, Solid), Mode of Application (Foliar, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets. the global Crop protection chemicals size is estimated to be valued USD 63.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of USD 74.1 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to an increasing need for food security of the growing population.

Herbicides, by type, is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The market for crop protection chemicals, by type, has been segmented into feed grade and nutrition grade.

Herbicides are widely used in weed control, which helps in enhancing crop productivity and quality of output. Herbicides help in reducing soil erosion and increase soil fertility and crop yield. They are used to control or kill unwanted plants and are often known as weed killers.

The liquid segment, by form, is estimated to hold the largest share in the Crop protection chemicals during the forecast period

Liquid forms of crop protection chemical products are preferred more by suppliers as well as end-users. Liquid forms offer a longer shelf-life with easy handling, transportation, and application. Also, they are cost-effective, eco-friendly, and sustainable. Companies are investing in the technological development of crop protection chemicals in liquid forms. The liquid forms of crop protection chemicals can either be water-based, oil-based, polymer-based, or their combinations. Typical liquid formulating lines consist of storage tanks or containers to hold active ingredients, inert materials, and a mixing tank for formulating the crop protection chemical products. Water-based formulations require inert ingredients such as stabilizers, stickers, surfactants, coloring agents, anti-freeze compounds, and additional nutrients. Examples of liquid forms are suspension concentrate, suspo-emulsions, and capsule suspension.

Synthetic, by source, is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Synthetic crop protection chemicals are manufactured in laboratories and are mixtures of chemicals that intend to avert, kill, repel, or destroy any pests. Synthetic crop protection chemicals are perceived to be toxic and dangerous if proper chemicals are not used. However, since the past 60 years, various innovative synthetic crop protection chemicals have been developed which are less toxic and more effective on crops. Due to innovative product development by the leading crop protection chemical manufacturing companies such as BASF SE (Germany), various new and more pest-specific synthetic crop protection chemicals are being developed, which cause less damage to the environment.

Foliar spray, by mode of application, is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The foliar spray mode of application is the most widely used for crop protection chemicals. It can be used for herbicides, insecticides, as well as fungicides. However, it is majorly used for spraying herbicides and insecticides due to labor shortage for removing unwanted weeds manually and also for destroying insect attacks on crops.

Foliar spray or foliar feeding is a technique of feeding plants by applying liquid crop protection chemicals directly to their leaves. Foliar spray is suitable for destroying large number of unwanted grasses, herbs, and shrubs.

Cereals & grains, by crop type, is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The cereals & oilseeds segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of value; this is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for cereals & oilseeds is increasing significantly across the globe owing to the increasing demand for food.

South America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

South America is an emerging agricultural powerhouse, growing at a rapid pace above the global growth average. Growth in this region is significantly contributed by the growth in Brazil and Argentina, which are the world's most potent agricultural producers and are expected to grow well above the regional average. The economic growth in South America has been stimulated by democratization, economic reforms, and the foundation of the two trading blocs namely, Mercosur and the Andean Pact.

Regulatory framework in South America is quite weak as compared to North America and Europe. The South American Pesticide Action Network controls the regulatory issues in the region. The international trade system from the WTO for regional and bilateral trade deals also undermines national pesticide laws and threatens the ability of South American nations to prohibit dangerous chemicals from being used. This is especially observed in the case of WTO's demand for establishing certain common minimum standards for pesticides among countries. For instance, if a country wants to implement a stricter standard on pesticides as compared to the WTO, it could be recognized as a technical barrier to trade.

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the Crop protection chemicals. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemicals Company (US), Dupont (US), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Bayer Cropscience AG (Germany), FMC Coropration (US), NufarmLimited (Australia), Adama Agricultural Solutions (Israel), Verdesian LIfescineces (US), Bioworks Inc. (US), Valent US (US), Arysta Lifescince Corporation (US), American Vanguard Corporation (US), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Corteva Agrisciences (US), UPL Limited (India), Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co Ltd (China), Agrolac (Spain), Lianyungang Liben Crop Science Co. Ltd. (HongKong), Nanjing red sun co. ltd (China), Kumiai Chemicals (Japan), Wynca Chemicals (China), Lier Chemicals (China), Simpcam Oxon (Italy).

