RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES

With a growing order backlog, significant operating leverage, improving working capital and an eye on new vertical markets, RADA is in our view a compelling proposition. Our revenue forecasts remain broadly unchanged following full year results. However, we have increased our EPS forecasts by 64.5% in 2021 and by 66.3% in 2022 as operating leverage becomes increasingly apparent. We raise our valuation to $17 from $12, supported by our DCF model and PEG ratio analysis.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...