Freitag, 12.02.2021
12.02.2021 | 16:04
Football Greats Cafu and Xavi Soaked Up the Sights of Qatar During the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Football greats Cafu (Marcos Evangelista de Morais) and Xavi (Xavier Hernández Creus), soaked up the sights of Qatar during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020, visiting the iconic Museum of Islamic Art, home to more than 14 centuries of art, and the National Museum of Qatar, both with Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC). Cafu and Xavi are Ambassadors for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, the organisation delivering the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

For further information contact qntcpressoffice@onegreenbean.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1437786/Qatar_National_Tourism_Council_Football_Greats_Cafu_and_Xavi.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1437787/Qatar_National_Tourism_Council_Football_greats.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1437788/Qatar_National_Tourism_Council_Cafu_and_Xavi.jpg

