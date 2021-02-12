Anzeige
SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 

SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) 
SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 
12-Feb-2021 / 15:35 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
SDV 2025 ZDP plc 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/02/2021) of GBP54.41m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/02/2021) of GBP38.01m 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 11/02/2021 was: 
                                                                                Number of 
                                                                                shares in 
                                                                                   issue: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited                 182.31p   20,850,000 
current period revenue* 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period            182.31p 
revenue* 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 11/02/ 
2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code:  NAV 
TIDM:           SDVP 
Sequence No.:   93482 
EQS News ID:    1168039 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2021 09:35 ET (14:35 GMT)

