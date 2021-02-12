Care As One Launches Platform Dedicated to Connecting Caregivers with Jobs in the Senior Care Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020, Care As One launched its unique online platform aimed at addressing the high turnover rate in the senior and home health care industries. Over 40 million Americans are currently providing unpaid senior care or home health care to their loved ones, so it is no surprise that the senior care industry is among the country's fastest-growing sectors. Since going live just a few short months ago, Care As One has partnered with many of the top companies in the senior care industry, and employers appreciate the benefits of Care As One's one-stop-shop focus.

Forecasts show that the industry, including in-home health care organizations, assisted living facilities, adult daycares, and hospice care companies, will continue to expand as the baby boomer generation grows older. "Care As One's mission is to fulfill the need for trusted health and lifestyle-support services by providing comprehensive and convenient access to a whole network of qualified professionals," says Founder and CEO Vijai Bhatti.

Families and care facilities can find themselves shorthanded overnight. Since senior care and home health care companies' goal is to provide consistent, quality care to individuals and families, the high turnover rate of staffing is of paramount priority for eldercare networks. Although there are several job search or job posting platforms across industries, Care As One has created a hiring platform aimed exclusively at the senior care industry. As anyone who has worked in the industry can tell you, eldercare providers possess a variety of unique experiences and qualifications specific to the industry. Care As One works with both industry leaders in senior and home health care and individual caregivers to connect talented professionals with local opportunities to value their skills and experience.

With plans designed to fit any employer's budget, Care As One guarantees that employers will be able to choose from a pool of qualified candidates in their area, and all plans include unlimited in-platform messaging with prospective candidates. Unlike other hiring platforms, Care As One does not rely on per post or per click models to generate a qualified applicant pool. Instead, they provide packages designed to meet all of an employer's hiring needs, from posting and recruiting to hiring and onboarding. Employers will not be bombarded with unqualified or unavailable candidates, and Care As One will work with employers to assist with the screening and selection process.

In addition to finding and messaging prospective applicants, employers who partner with Care As One can also conduct live video interviews when needed. "We built this platform to allow a seamless job seeker application, employer hiring, and onboarding process. Imagine one login that allows you to post jobs, receive applicants, messaging and live video, upload, send and sign documents without leaving the platform; priceless," says CTO Jonas Muthoni.

When it comes time to hire, the Care As One platform and staff help employers handle all the forms and hiring paperwork required for employee onboarding. This process and platform make the hiring process more efficient for employers as well as caregivers. As if providing well-rounded support for posting jobs and onboarding new employees was not enough, Care As One also supports retention and ongoing training through training video library and customer success feedback.

Care As One focuses only on senior care, so hiring managers can trust Care As One to be their go-to source for prospective applicants. When employers are ready to post a new position, Care As One will connect them to a job-seeker success team member who will match applicants directly to their company. The team member will continue to provide a guiding hand to ensure the entire hiring process runs smoothly for everyone involved. Interested employers can schedule a demo to see the Care As One hiring, screening, and onboarding process in action.

Care As One is not just for employers, of course. The company is also fast becoming the platform of choice for senior caregiving professionals, including certified nursing assistants, home health aides, direct support professionals, licensed vocational nurses, and licensed practical nurses. After completing a job seeker profile and application, candidates can apply to multiple jobs with just one click from the comfort and convenience of their own home. Job seekers can also upload their resume so that all of their information is on file and easily accessible to potential employers. Full-time positions, part-time jobs, and multiple shifts are available, and employers are currently posting positions for all experience levels with competitive rates across the country.

Care As One continues to add industry-leading features to streamline the hiring, job seeking, and onboarding process as they become the country's go-to solution for senior care. For more information, visit CareAsOne.com.

