Tenzer Arrieta PLLC: High-Profile International Transactional Attorney Javier A. Alvarez Joins Tenzer Arrieta

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Tenzer Arrieta PLLC is pleased to announce that Javier A. Alvarez has joined the firm as a partner in the Corporate and Mergers & Acquisitions Groups. Alvarez's practice focuses on a wide range of domestic and cross-border business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, financings, joint ventures, and other general corporate matters.

Alvarez has been involved in many of the most notable financial institution M&A transactions in South Florida in the past few years, including representing City National Bank of Florida in its acquisition of TotalBank, and, more recently, BAC Florida Bank in its sale to Banco Bradesco.

"We are always looking for strategic growth opportunities with talented people whose work is complementary to our practice areas," said firm co-founder Ari Tenzer. "Javier checks all of those boxes."

In addition to representing financial institutions, Alvarez also handles transactional work for emerging and middle market companies in numerous industries. His extensive experience with matters in Latin America and for clients from that region compliments a practice focus where the firm is both comfortable and active given the amount of work the firm does in this area.

"Javier's strengths and legal practice are synergistic in terms of our platform and how we conduct business," said firm co-founder Alejandro Arrieta. "I've known him for many years and believe he is an ideal fit for where we want to grow. We welcome him and his coveted clientele."

Alvarez is one of multiple attorneys at Tenzer Arrieta who were formerly in Big Law, a designation held by all of the firm's partners. This experience enables the firm to provide clients with service and counsel that is on par with its larger competitors but in a more personalized setting. He began his career working at the international law firm Holland & Knight while the firm's co-founders were formerly with White & Case.

"Joining Ari and Alex was the next logical step in my career," Alvarez noted. "The firm's strong reputation and entrepreneurial culture were important factors in my decision."

Tenzer Arrieta quietly opened its doors in 2018 when Ari Tenzer and Alejandro Arrieta decided to combine their individual legal practices. What started as 5 lawyers has tripled in just three years to a full-service business law firm with 15 lawyers. Despite facing the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm continues to seize opportunities for strategic growth with the addition of talented attorneys who will further bolster the firm's capabilities. Today, Tenzer Arrieta services domestic and international clients in connection with a wide range of transactional and dispute-related matters.

Alvarez is a graduate of the University of Florida and received his JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. He is on the Board of Directors of the Centro Mater Foundation and is a member of the Cuban American Bar Association and the Hispanic National Bar Association.

Tenzer Arrieta PLLC is a full-service business law firm offering both domestic and international clients sophisticated legal representation in connection with a wide range of commercial matters, both transactional and dispute-related, including real estate, hospitality, mergers and acquisitions, general corporate matters, complex commercial litigation, and US and international arbitration. https://tapllc.com/

