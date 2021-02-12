Lucintel: Technology Trends in the Global Medical Plastic Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / The medical plastic market has undergone significant change in recent years, with medical plastic technology evolving from traditional polymers to biodegradable polymers. The rising wave of new technologies, such as engineering plastics are creating significant potential in diagnostic instruments and drug delivery system application, and driving the demand for medical plastic technology.

In medical plastic market, various material technologies, such as polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, polypropylene, engineering plastics, polystyrene, polyester, polycarbonate, polyurethane, and acrylics are used in disposables, drug delivery systems, diagnostic instruments, surgical instruments, catheters, medical bags, and implant applications. Development of patient-specific implants and 3D printed devices, growing healthcare investments in emerging economies, and increasing use of home healthcare are creating new opportunities for medical plastic technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in medical plastic market and has now published a comprehensive research report entitled "Technology Trends in the Global Medical Plastic Market 2020-2025". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in medical plastic market.

Lucintel study finds that the total market size of medical plastic market is $23.4 Bil in 2019 and is forecast to grow at 6.7% from 2020 to 2025. Polyvinyl chloride is the largest segment in the medical plastic market.

Emerging technology trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include adoption of engineering polymers, increasing use of polyolefins, and adoption of bioresorbable polymers. Solvay, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, and Dow Chemical Corporation are among the major players in the medical plastic market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecasts for the global medical plastic technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Material Technology

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Material Technology

By Technology [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Kilotons) from 2014 - 2025]:

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Engineering Plastics

Polystyrene

Polyester

Polycarbonate

Polyurethane

Acrylics

By Application [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Kilotons) from 2014 - 2025]:

Disposables Polyvinyl Chloride Polyethylene Polypropylene Engineering Plastics Polystyrene Polyester Polycarbonate Polyurethane Acrylics

Drug Delivery System Polyvinyl Chloride Polyethylene Polypropylene Engineering Plastics Polystyrene Polyester Polycarbonate Polyurethane Acrylics

Diagnostic Instruments Polyvinyl Chloride Polyethylene Polypropylene Engineering Plastics Polystyrene Polyester Polycarbonate Polyurethane Acrylics

Surgical Instruments Polyvinyl Chloride Polyethylene Polypropylene Engineering Plastics Polystyrene Polyester Polycarbonate Polyurethane Acrylics

Catheters Polyvinyl Chloride Polyethylene Polypropylene Engineering Plastics Polystyrene Polyester Polycarbonate Polyurethane Acrylics

Medical Bags Polyvinyl Chloride Polyethylene Polypropylene Engineering Plastics Polystyrene Polyester Polycarbonate Polyurethane Acrylics

Implants Polyvinyl Chloride Polyethylene Polypropylene Engineering Plastics Polystyrene Polyester Polycarbonate Polyurethane Acrylics



By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Kilotons) from 2014 - 2025]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain

Asia Pacific Japan China India

The Rest of the World Brazil



