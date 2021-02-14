voestalpine: Revenues of Austrian steel an technology company voestalpine as of the third quarter of the business year 2020/21 fell by 16.8% year over year, from Euro 9.6 bn to Euro 8 bn; given the continual improvement in order levels over the reporting period, revenue for the third business quarter is but slightly lower year over year. EBIT dropped from Euro -82 mn to Euro -134 mn; the numbers for both the previous year and the reporting period contain significant non-recurring effects. These non-recurring effects in the amount of about Euro 200 mn adversely affected EBIT for the current business year's first three quarters (Q1-Q3 2019/20: EUR 345 million). At Euro -159 mn, the profit after tax was also affected by impairment losses but remains largely ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...