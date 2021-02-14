Mayr-Melnhof: Mayr-Melnhof Group has agreed to acquire International Paper (Poland) Holding sp. z.o.o. ("Kwidzyn") from International Paper for a debt and cash free amount of around Euro 670 mn and additionally assuming ca. Euro 33 mn of usufruct and operating lease liabilities according to IFRS treatment. The acquisition of Kwidzyn forms part of MM's strategy to grow in high quality virgin fiber based cartonboard with innovative, sustainable and cost effective FBB grades. The transaction will be immediately earnings accretive. The cash payment will be funded from committed bank credit lines and the issuance of a Schuldschein. At its integrated pulp and paper site in Poland, Kwidzyn operates a pulp mill with an annual capacity of 400,000 t and four integrated cartonboard / paper ...

