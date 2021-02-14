Anzeige
Sonntag, 14.02.2021
Breaking News! TAAT Lifestyle startet US-weiten Verkauf!
WKN: 890447 ISIN: AT0000938204 Ticker-Symbol: MYM 
Tradegate
12.02.21
19:13 Uhr
174,20 Euro
+10,40
+6,35 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
ATX
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG Chart 1 Jahr
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
173,40175,6013.02.
173,80174,4012.02.
Firmen im Artikel
FLUGHAFEN WIEN
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG29,500+1,72 %
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG15,600-1,58 %
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG174,20+6,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.