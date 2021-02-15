Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! TAAT Lifestyle startet US-weiten Verkauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.02.2021 | 08:04
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, February 11

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC (the "Company")
LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 15 February 2021 its issued share capital consisted of 89,920,400 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each, carrying one vote per share (ordinary shares held in treasury: nil).

Shareholders should use 89,920,400 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 1098

15 February 2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.