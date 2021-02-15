

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NZXT Inc. is recalling certain H1 computer cases citing a fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The affected NZXT H1 computer cases are with model numbers CA-H16WR-W1 in matte white and CA-H16WR-B1 in matte black.



The recall involves about 32,000 units sold in the United States and about 1,024 units sold in Canada.



The serial numbers are 1200233400001 to 1203962204202, 00648999610844189725 to 00648999610844206361, and 0120AC00100001 to 01211C01900285.



The computer cases have a black tempered glass front with the NZXT brand name at the bottom. The model number and serial number are located on the bottom of the case.



The products were manufactured in China and sold online at www.NZXT.com and in electronic stores nationwide from February 2020 through February 2021 for about $350.



According to the agency, metal screws that attach the PCIe riser assembly to the chassis can cause a short in the printed circuit board and overheating. This could pose a fire hazard due to the circuit board's design.



The City of Industry, California-based company initiated the recall after receiving 11 reports of circuit boards overheating or catching fire worldwide, six of which occurred in the U.S. However, no injuries have been reported to date.



Consumers are urged to contact NZXT for a free repair kit.



In similar recalls citing fire risks, Rapala USA in mid-January called back about 128,000 units of rechargeable fillet knives, and LG Energy Solution Michigan in December last year recalled about 1,815 units of Home Energy storage batteries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

