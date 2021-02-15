Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Bam Bam Resources: Künftiger Kupfergigant in Nevada? 17% CU pro Tonne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Actusnews Wire
15.02.2021 | 09:12
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JML Finance (Luxembourg) Sàrl: HALF YEAR UPDATE ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT AND ON EURONEXT TRADING

In accordance with the terms of the liquidity contract between JML Finance (Luxembourg) Sàrl ("JMLF(L)s") and Invest Securities, the following activity took place between 1st July 2020 and 31st December 2020:

  • Number of Buy transactions: 128
  • Number of Sell transactions: 130
  • Volume of bonds bought: 157 bonds
  • Volume of bonds sold: 182 bonds
  • Total value of Buy transactions: €156,359.54
  • Total value of Sell transactions: €181,744.10

As at 31st December 2020, the following resources were held on the liquidity account :

  • €150,334.45 in cash
  • 55 bonds

Since their listing on Euronext on 10th October 2019, JMLF(L)s' bonds were tradable in multiples of €1,000. The above information is presented on this basis.

On 14th January 2021, Euronext notified JML Finance (Luxembourg) Sàrl of a correction to this convention. From 18th January 2021, the minimum tradable amount / denomination became €100,000 and integral multiples of €1,000 in excess thereof. Since 18th January 2021, all trading in JMLF(L)s bonds has been on this basis. Future updates in relation to the liquidity contract will also be on this basis.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymucZcmbZ2acx29qaciXbZeXZmlikmKbbmWZk5ZoY57HbGtimJhhaJScZm9onGZo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-67712-jmlfls-liquidity-contract-press-release-feb-21.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.