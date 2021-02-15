Anzeige
Montag, 15.02.2021
Bam Bam Resources: Künftiger Kupfergigant in Nevada? 17% CU pro Tonne!
PR Newswire
15.02.2021 | 09:16
Linxon wins order for Hall substation project in Sweden - strengthening the regional power transmission network

VÄSTERÅS, Swedish, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxon has won an order of ca. $18 million from the Swedish utility Svenska kraftnät to supply a new 400 kV substation in Hall, outside the town of Södertälje, 25 kilometers south of Stockholm.

This project consists of the installation of one new 400 kV air insulated (AIS) substation to replace an existing substation which, having reached the end of its lifespan, will then be demolished. The scope of works includes design, supply, construction and commissioning. Site works are planned to start in the spring of 2021 and the project is estimated to be completed in the autumn of 2023.

"We are honoured to have received our fourth large order to enhance the power grid in the Swedish capital", said Frédéric Trefois, CEO of Linxon. "This again demonstrates the strength of collaboration between Linxon and our customers as well as our joint intention to deliver on our commitments to end clients and the wider community."

As part of its overall strategy Svenska kraftnät has launched a modernization program to expand and upgrade existing facilities to ensure it can meet the needs of Sweden's growing urban population.

Linxon commenced operations on September 1, 2018, undertaking turnkey electrical alternating current substation projects related to renewable and conventional power generation, power transmission and transportation solutions. Substations enable the efficient and reliable transmission and distribution of electricity. Within the substation, switchgear controls and protects the network from power outages and facilitates reliable electricity supply.

Youtube video: https://youtu.be/jlZsJ6J0tdA

CONTACT:

Kristina Holmström Matses
Head of Communications
kristina.holmstrom-matses@linxon.com
+46 70 608 30 17

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/linxon/r/linxon-wins-order-for-hall-substation-project-in-sweden---strengthening-the-regional-power-transmiss,c3286806

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/ftrefois,c2877394

fTrefois

