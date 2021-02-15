Anzeige
Bam Bam Resources: Künftiger Kupfergigant in Nevada? 17% CU pro Tonne!
PR Newswire
15.02.2021 | 10:04
Unity Homes and Rendeavour expand partnership from Kenya to Nigeria

ALARO CITY, Nigeria, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Homes, a developer of inclusive residential communities, and Rendeavour, Africa's largest new city builder, are expanding their partnership from Kenya to Nigeria with a 576-unit apartment complex in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos.

Unity Homes' 1,100-apartment development in Tatu City, Kenya

Building on the success of Unity Homes' 1,100-unit development in Tatu City, Rendeavour's 5,000-acre development in Nairobi, the two companies selected Alaro City in Lagos for their expansion drive. Alaro City is a partnership between Rendeavour and the Lagos State Government.

Universal One in Alaro City will feature modern, family-friendly apartments with open-plan living rooms, balconies and contemporary kitchens.

"We are pleased to be the pioneer residential development in the Lekki Free Zone," said John Latham, Executive Director of Unity Homes, which builds one apartment every 18 hours at Tatu City in Kenya.

Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, said: "The success of Unity Homes in Kenya has been nothing short of phenomenal, and we are proud to grow our business together with Unity Homes across Africa."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438114/Rendeavour_Unity_Homes.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
