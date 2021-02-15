Anzeige
Bam Bam Resources: Künftiger Kupfergigant in Nevada? 17% CU pro Tonne!
GlobeNewswire
15.02.2021
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Nyfosa (01/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Nyfosa AB (Nyfosa)
published on February 15, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Nyfosa has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) scheduled for April 21, 2021, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK
1.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share, which
will be paid in four installments. The Ex-date is yet to be determined.
Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will
carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Nyfosa (NYF). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=840197
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
