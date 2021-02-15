

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economy expanded for the second straight quarter but the pace of growth moderated due to the partial lockdown in December, Statistics Denmark reported Monday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, slower than the 5.2 percent expansion seen in the third quarter.



The employment indicator showed a 0.3 percent rise from the previous quarter.



In the full year of 2020, GDP declined 3.7 percent from the last year. Revised data is due on February 26.



Having managed to keep a lid on Covid-19 infections, Denmark remains better placed than most European economies, Melanie Debono, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



Along with Norway, Denmark is likely to regain its pre-pandemic virus level quicker than most European economies, later this year, the economist added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

