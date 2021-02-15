PIERER Mobility delivered an impressive year in 2020 despite disruptions caused by the pandemic. Market share in its main motorcycle sales regions rose 177bps to 13.1%, the GASGAS acquisition was completed in July, and the newly consolidated e-bikes business exceeded planned sales and profitability. We expect the strong H220 momentum to continue into FY21 with group returns exceeding FY19 levels. The potential change to the ownership structure may also unlock additional value for shareholders.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...