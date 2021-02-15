Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Change of Name
PR Newswire
London, February 15
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc (the "Company")
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Change of name
The Board has resolved to change the Company's registered name to "Invesco Select Trust plc", removing the word "Perpetual" from its existing name. This will take effect when the Registrar of Companies issues a replacement certificate of incorporation.
The trading symbols (or "TIDMs") and ISIN codes for the Company's four classes of shares listed on the London Stock Exchange will remain unchanged, as per below.
|Share Class
|TIDM
|ISIN
|UK Equity Shares
|IVPU
|GB00B1DPVL60
|Global Equity Income Shares
|IVPG
|GB00B1DQ6472
|Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
|IVPB
|GB00B1DQ6696
|Managed Liquidity Shares
|IVPM
|GB00B1DQ6704
No new share certificates are being issued in respect of existing shares held in certificated form, but any new share certificates will be issued in the name of Invesco Select Trust plc. Shareholders should retain their existing share certificates which will continue to be valid.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
Telephone: 02037531000
15 February 2021