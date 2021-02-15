Anzeige
Montag, 15.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Bam Bam Resources: Künftiger Kupfergigant in Nevada? 17% CU pro Tonne!
15.02.2021 | 12:22
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Change of Name

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Change of Name

PR Newswire

London, February 15

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc (the "Company")
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Change of name

The Board has resolved to change the Company's registered name to "Invesco Select Trust plc", removing the word "Perpetual" from its existing name. This will take effect when the Registrar of Companies issues a replacement certificate of incorporation.

The trading symbols (or "TIDMs") and ISIN codes for the Company's four classes of shares listed on the London Stock Exchange will remain unchanged, as per below.

Share ClassTIDMISIN
UK Equity SharesIVPUGB00B1DPVL60
Global Equity Income SharesIVPGGB00B1DQ6472
Balanced Risk Allocation SharesIVPBGB00B1DQ6696
Managed Liquidity SharesIVPMGB00B1DQ6704

No new share certificates are being issued in respect of existing shares held in certificated form, but any new share certificates will be issued in the name of Invesco Select Trust plc. Shareholders should retain their existing share certificates which will continue to be valid.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
Telephone: 02037531000

15 February 2021

