DJ AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP (FTSE) AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Feb-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP DEALING DATE: 12/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 600.9301 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 96091 CODE: FTSE =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE Sequence No.: 93544 EQS News ID: 1168303 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2021 06:16 ET (11:16 GMT)