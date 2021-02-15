Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 15
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 12-February-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|612.80p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|613.24p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|606.79p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|607.22p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de