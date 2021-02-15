Anzeige
Montag, 15.02.2021
Bam Bam Resources: Künftiger Kupfergigant in Nevada? 17% CU pro Tonne!
PR Newswire
15.02.2021 | 13:04
Altair Enlighten Award Expanded to Honor Advancements in Sustainability

Now accepting submissions for 9th annual international award showcasing innovation in automotive lightweighting and sustainability

TROY, Mich., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair, (Nasdaq: ALTR) a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce the 2021 Altair Enlighten Award is open for submissions. Presented annually with the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), the Enlighten Award has expanded beyond lightweighting to celebrate the greatest sustainability initiatives, which help reduce carbon footprint, mitigate water and energy consumption, and engage in material reuse and recycling.

2020 winner: Harley Davidson Motor Company utilized electrification to improve energy capacity of its Livewire electric motorcycle by 90%, while increasing the ratio of energy capacity to vehicle mass by 60%. Additionally, the initiative established mass and stiffness design and optimization practices for future motorcycle programs.

"Year after year, the Altair Enlighten Award sparks growing interest from policymakers, educators, and engineers to industry leaders from all around the world, and we are proud to use this platform to showcase the most impactful innovations in lightweighting and sustainability," said James Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "The convergence of simulation, high-performance computing, and AI solutions is empowering the automotive sector to produce smarter, more connected, sustainable vehicles, and we are proud to lead this evolution."

The Enlighten Award judging categories are:

  • Sustainable Product - Emissions, lightweighting, and safety advances in a production vehicle or major system module
  • Sustainable Process - Material reuse / recycling and water conservation advances in manufacturing
  • Module Lightweighting - Mass reduction of a vehicle module, subsystem, or component
  • Lightweighting Enabling Technology - Technology advancement that enables vehicle lightweighting, including a material, production process, design method, or joining technology
  • Future of Lightweighting - Process, material, or technology not in production, but has significant potential to advance vehicle lightweighting

"Collaborating with Altair on the Enlighten Award is always an honor, and we are excited to see it evolve to acknowledge innovations in sustainability," said Carla Bailo, president and chief executive officer, Center for Automotive Research. "As the industry moves forward with electrification, the drive for increased lightweighting and sustainability is critical. This award co-sponsored with Altair demonstrates the breakthroughs needed to propel our industry forward."

For more information and to submit an entry please visit https://www.altair.com/enlighten-award/. Entries must be received by May 31, 2021. Final judging will occur in July and winners will be announced in an awards ceremony on August 4, 2021 at the annual CAR Management Briefing Seminars (MBS).

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Contacts:




Corporate

Investor Relations

Jennifer Ristic

The Blueshirt Group

+1.216.849.3109

Monica Gould +1 212.871.3927

jristic@altair.com

ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa


Evelyn Gebhardt


+49 7031 6208 0


gebhardt@altair.de


2020 winner: Mubea developed a glass fiber-reinforced polymer (GFRP) Tension Leaf Spring with weight savings of up to 75% compared to a standard multi-layer steel spring.

2020 winner: Marelli developed a new advanced sheet compression molded suspension steering knuckle that ensures a 25% mass savings compared to the aluminum version used on the Jeep Compass and a 50% savings compared to the cast iron version.

2020 winner: Toyota created a free standing two occupant injection molded back-frame with no molded reinforcement for the 2021 Sienna. It consolidated 15 components to one part with one injection, driving down costs by 15%, reducing mass by 30% and improving safety performance by two times.

Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1437685/Full_Vehicle_Winner_Harley_Davidson.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1437686/Enabling_Technology_Winner_Mubea.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1437687/Future_of_Ligtweighting_Winner_Marelli.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1437688/Module_Winner_Toyota.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
