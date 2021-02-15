Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription shares in ITAB Shop Concept AB (18/21)

With effect from February 19, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 16, 2021. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ITAB BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015556907 Order book ID: 216890 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB