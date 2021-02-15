Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription shares in ITAB Shop Concept AB (18/21)

With effect from February 19, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Nasdaq will
be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including March 16, 2021. 

Instrument:      Paid subscription shares                
Short name:      ITAB BTA B                              
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015556907                            
Order book ID:   216890                                  
Market Segment:  OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
