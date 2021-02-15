Anzeige
15.02.2021 | 13:19
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Treasury Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Treasury Stock 
15-Feb-2021 / 11:45 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
 
Treasury Shares 
 
The Company announces that, following the transfer of 44 'A' Ordinary shares from the Treasury Shares Account to 
participants exercising Share Options under the Company's Save as You Earn Share Option Scheme, the number of 'A' 
ordinary shares of GBP0.40 each in issue is 33,619,834 of which 1,274,209 (3.79%) are Treasury shares. 
 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Bethan Flavin 
Assistant Company Secretary 
020 8996 2105 
 
15 February 2021 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code:  TRS 
TIDM:           FSTA 
LEI Code:       213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:   93561 
EQS News ID:    1168325 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2021 06:46 ET (11:46 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
