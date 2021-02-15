Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Bam Bam Resources: Künftiger Kupfergigant in Nevada? 17% CU pro Tonne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14J2Q ISIN: DE000A14J2Q6 Ticker-Symbol: 5F5T 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
FMS WERTMANAGEMENT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FMS WERTMANAGEMENT 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
15.02.2021 | 14:19
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DEPFA ACS BANK DAC: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA

DJ DEPFA ACS BANK DAC: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA 

DEPFA ACS BANK DAC (-) 
DEPFA ACS BANK DAC: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA 
15-Feb-2021 / 13:46 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate release 
 
 
RE: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA 
 
 
15 February 2021 
 
Issued on behalf of DEPFA BANK plc and its wholly owned subsidiary, DEPFA ACS BANK DAC, in respect of the outstanding 
listed debt instruments identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the 
purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. 
Issuer              ISIN         Stock Exchange 
DEPFA BANK plc      XS0217459105 London 
DEPFA BANK plc      XS0221470486 London 
DEPFA ACS BANK DAC  CA249575AG69 London 
DEPFA ACS BANK DAC  XS0222934357 London

FMS-Wertmanagement AöR, the German State-owned wind-down agency (FMS-WM), has just announced that it is selling its 100% investment in DEPFA BANK plc to BAWAG P.S.K. AG. In a separate announcement BAWAG P.S.K. AG has indicated that it intends to continue with the wind-down of both DEPFA BANK plc and DEPFA ACS BANK DAC.

For further information, please contact:

For DEPFA:

Rachel Martin

Head of Communications

Tel.: +353 1 792 2144

rachel.martin@depfa.com

For FMS-WM:

Frank Hessel

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 9547627-647

E-Mail: frank.hessel@fms-wm.de

Or visit the FMS-WM website at: www.fms-wm.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          DE000A0BCLA9 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          - 
LEI Code:      6LIRQ1CRLFL6PQWR8919 
Sequence No.:  93567 
EQS News ID:   1168351 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2021 07:46 ET (12:46 GMT)

FMS WERTMANAGEMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.