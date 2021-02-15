Owner and Founder of Investigation Hotline Mitchell Dubros is Featured in an Exclusive Online Interview With IdeaMensch

Experienced business professional and investigations expert Mitchell Dubros was recently spotlighted in an exclusive one-on-one interview with IdeaMensch. Dubros takes the time to discuss his current professional endeavors and how he remains productive as a successful business owner.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / Owner and founder of Investigation Hotline Mitchell Dubros was recently featured in IdeaMensch - an online platform for entrepreneurs who have amassed considerable success in their respective industries. Serving clients in Oakville, Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughn, and the surrounding areas, the professionals at Investigation Hotline utilize the latest technology and digital tracking methods to provide insight into a diverse range of cases.

With experience in personal, corporate, and domestic cases, Dubros and his team of experts specialize in a wide range of issues including infidelity, custody issues, litigation support, asset identification and recovery, and more.

Throughout the interview, Dubros discusses what makes him productive as an entrepreneur, claiming that he is often required to think outside the box. Likewise, it is their commitment to their clientele and the greater good, which sets them apart from their competition.

"When I'm considering a scenario in an investigation, I think of multiple directions we might go in" states founder of Investigation Hotline, Mitchell Dubros. "We create our ideas based upon what we want the outcome to be, and the outcome is based on what is going to help our client and what will help society."

He also claims that his firm adheres to a strong level or transparency and he encourages clients to provide open and honest feedback regarding their experiences:

"Transparency has always been important to me, so I created a public review process so my clients could share their experiences with me and their case."

As someone who values the real truth, Dubros always has the best interest of his clientele in mind.

Those interested in reading the full interview can do so here.

About Mitchell Dubros

Mitchell Dubros is the founder and owner of Investigation Hotline - a private investigation firm in Ontario serving clients in Oakville, Mississauga, Vaughn and Toronto. Specializing in personal, corporate, and domestic cases, Dubros utilizes the latest technology and gathering procedures to ensure optimal results. Investigation Hotline has aided in various high-profile incidents including, fraud, forgery, security and protection, and international investigations.

With a strong desire to help make the world a better place, Dubros is well-known for his innate ability to uncover the truth. Valuing confidentiality, Dubros and his team of diverse professionals possess the necessary skills and resources needed to handle sensitive cases.

For a full list of their services, please visit the official site here.

