Telkonet, Inc.: Telkonet Expands Intelligent Energy Offering Through EnPowered Partnership

Intelligent Energy Technology and Market Forecasting Extend Telkonet's EcoSmart Value

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI) (the "Company" or "Telkonet"), creator of the EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions designed to optimize comfort, energy efficiency and operational analytics for commercial markets today announced an instrumental new relationship with industry leader EnPowered. Licensed as an electricity and natural gas provider across North America, EnPowered created its software platform to simplify market participation and increase value to end-users. EnPowered combines regulatory expertise, load forecasting, and IoT enabling end-users to seamlessly participate directly in electricity markets, automating enrollment in peak-load shifting, peak shaving, or demand response programs as examples. Partnered with EnPowered, Telkonet will grow its commercial smart technology solutions to offer end-to-end energy awareness and improved energy management for building owners.

"We've had the opportunity to conduct a broad analysis of the market and available technologies over the past year, and EnPowered stood out as a firm mirroring Telkonet's ROI and providing value in a complementary manner," stated Jason Tienor, Telkonet's Chief Executive Officer. "Our decision was based on extending the value proposition for our customers through a demonstrated successful company in the energy forecasting industry."

"We're thrilled to welcome Telkonet to the Virtual Energy Movement," says President and CEO Tomas van Stee. "The partnership is a natural fit - combining Telkonet's energy solutions with our industry leading applications. We're excited to take Telkonet's innovative product offerings to the next level by increasing their customers' energy intelligence, cost savings, and emission control with EnPowered."

Together, Telkonet and EnPowered offer customers added value through a deep knowledge and understanding of a customer's energy consumption. Telkonet customers can make better energy decisions supported by EnPowered's intelligence with customized reports and proprietary data, allowing the software to manage a building's technology to increase its ROI.

Telkonet has consistently provided smart technology solutions for commercial markets, including thermostats, lighting, plug load, and more that support energy management and intelligent automation. These products and services have expanded through integrations with third-party products and software, including BMS systems, PMS platforms, tablet controls, and more. Continuous innovation has been a hallmark for the company and this latest partnership continues to demonstrate that. Telkonet has researched and analyzed a broad market of technology and service providers to assist its customers in extending the savings and efficiency provided by Telkonet solutions through a deep desire for increased value for their customers. The decision to partner with EnPowered was logical due to its intuitive software and impressive savings provided to customers.

Through the advancement of machine learning in recent years, it is possible to closely match energy consumption with the right level of supply, the benefits of which include development of benchmarks to accurately identify aberrant energy usage and gaining key insights in factors affecting a building's energy demand.

The importance of energy conservation has been elevated by the recent $2 trillion Biden administration goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2025; further punctuated by renewable portfolio standards of 30 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, which mandate that a certain amount of their power must be derived from renewable sources; nine of these states mandate 10 clean electricity, mostly by 2050.

The Telkonet - EnPowered offering is the newest example of full lifecycle energy management and both companies' newest demonstration of maximizing their customer interests. If you'd like to learn more about Telkonet and EnPowered and how they might assist you, you can contact them at 888.703.9398 or by emailing sales@telkonet.com.

ABOUT TELKONET

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI) provides innovative intelligent automation platforms at the forefront of the Internet of Things (IoT) space. Helping commercial audiences better manage operational costs, the Company's EcoSmart intelligent automation platform is supported by a full-suite of IoT-connected devices that provide in-depth energy usage information and analysis, allowing building operators to reduce energy expenses. Vertical markets that benefit from EcoSmart products include hospitality, education, military, government, healthcare and multiple dwelling housing. Telkonet was founded in 1977 and is based in Waukesha, WI. For more information, visit www.telkonet.com.

ABOUT ENPOWERED

Most businesses pay their monthly electricity bill without understanding the details. EnPowered is a data-driven platform that gives businesses and their trusted partners' insights and tools to make better energy decisions. EnPowered identifies market opportunities enabling companies to unlock enormous savings or revenue. End-users leverage connected assets, such as HVAC, lights, or more, to participate directly in energy markets - all automated through EnPowered's software API.

In its mission to address climate change, EnPowered leads the Virtual Energy Movement (VEM). VEM strives to innovate the energy grid and accelerate cleantech adoption. Last year alone, EnPowered customers saved $40 million and reduced 400 tons of CO2. Founded in 2015, EnPowered is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, and is expanding across North America. For more information, please visit http://www.GetEnPowered.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties such as competitive factors, technological development, market demand and the Company's ability to obtain new contracts and accurately estimate net revenue due to variability in size, scope and duration of projects, and internal issues in the sponsoring client. Further information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as may be amended or supplemented in the Company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in its Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

