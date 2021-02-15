Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 15
MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 12 February 2021 was 318.46p (ex income) 319.50p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
15 February 2021
