FactMR: Cardiac Disease Management and Food Functionality Enhancement to Remain the Vanguard of the Hydroxytyrosol Market: Fact.MR

Enhanced antioxidant properties compared to conventional vitamins such as C and E to enhance uptake in key application areas

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / Award winning market research company Fact.MR's global hydroxytyrosol market report is likely to experience decelerated yet positive growth in 2021, with key manufacturing hubs gradually emerging from the pandemic induced recession. Growing consumer interest in natural ingredients is expected to keep demand afloat in the coming year. Long-term projections appear highly optimistic, with Fact.MR forecasting nearly 7% CAGR through 2031.

Hydroxytyrosol has proven instrumental in ensuring cardiovascular disease protection, while its metabolites prevent endothelia dysfunction in atherosclerosis patients. Over the years, global CVD and atherosclerosis burden has risen exponentially. For instance, nearly 18 million patients in North America aged 20 or older suffer from heart ailments, with around a quarter of the deaths attributed to coronary heart disease. Likewise, CVDs account for over 3 out 10 deaths in the UK, while nearly 5 million Indians suffer from the disease.

Manufacturers, therefore, are discovering significant growth opportunities. Wacker Chemie AG, for instance, recently acquired US-based plasmid DNA manufacturer Genopis, with the intention of expanding its pharmaceutical sector contract manufacturing capabilities. The initiative is expected to provide major traction to the company's endeavor to promote gene therapy based CVD management formulations incorporating hydroxytyrosol compounds.

"Ever widening application areas are propelling hydroxytyrosol manufacturers to widen their product offerings. Of significant importance is the growing scope in enhancing functionality of foodstuffs, enhancing shelf life by eliminating oxidative agents," remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample with 170 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3533

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Hydroxytyrosol Market Study

Cosmetics to remain primary hydroxytyrosol application area, uptake in dietary supplements manufacturing to widen

By purity, 20% pure hydroxytyrosol is expected to account for more than two out of three sales

Powdered hydroxytyrosol to remain the top selling category across the forecast period

US to witness high consumption amid extensive applications in manufacturing functional foods

Increasing pharmaceutical research to enhance hydroxytyrosol adoption across the UK

Germany and France to witness credible growth amid heightening dietary and nutritional supplements consumption

India and China to generate new revenue ecosystems, propelled by rising nutraceuticals consumption

Hydroxytyrosol Market- Prominent Drivers

Manufacturers are finding broad scope across the functional meat segment, driven by high demand for antioxidant rich foods

Alarming increase in cholesterol levels in individuals is driving hydroxytyrosol consumption in numerous formats

Key providers are leveraging natural substances such as olive leaves to manufacture hydroxytyrosol, given the rising demand for clean-label products

Hydroxytyrosol Market- Key Restraints

Possible side effects such as severe respiratory allergic reactions amongst Oleaceae plants intolerant consumers may hamper adoption

Possible interference in therapeutic functions of other drugs is likely to discourage hydroxytyrosol consumption, especially by blood pressure patients

Discover more about the hydroxytyrosol market with 131 figures and 68 data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/3533/hydroxytyrosol-market

Competitive Landscape

The global hydroxytyrosol market is highly consolidated, with the following players accounting for more than 66% of the revenue share: Wacker Chemie AG, Koninklijke DSM NV and Lubrizol Corporation. Key expansion strategies deployed by them include enhancement of research & development projects, followed by launching new products into the market.

Wacker Chemie AG is amongst the most dominant hydroxytyrosol manufacturer, producing the HTEssence® Hydroxytyrosol Powder FOOD, the HTEssence® Hydroxytyrosol Liquid FOOD and the HTEssence® Hydroxytyrosol Liquid COSMETIC grades respectively. All the aforementioned products are of utmost purity, possess powerful antioxidant properties and requires to allergen labelling.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3533

In November 2019, Koninklijke DSM NV acquired AVA with the objective of broadening its personalized nutrition portfolio. This was another addition to previously announced partnerships and investments across key capabilities in key platforms such as Panaceutics, Mixfit and Tespo. This initiative is likely to assist DSM in augmenting its hydroxytyrosol product offerings.

More Valuable Insights on Hydroxytyrosol Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hydroxytyrosol market. The study divulges essential insights on the hydroxytyrosol market on the basis of source (OMWW & OMW (liquid), olive pomace (oil processing) and olive leaf), purity (> 95%, 20% and 10%), form (powder and liquid) and application (cosmetics, dietary supplements, functional food, and nutraceutical) across six major regions.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which is the key application area in the hydroxytyrosol market?

Why are growth prospects bright in the US market?

Will South Asia emerge as the most lucrative hydroxytyrosol manufacturing hub?

How do growth prospects appear in the French and German markets?

Which are the key hydroxytyrosol manufacturers?

Request More Information about Report Methodology

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3533

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain

Citrus Fiber Market: Fact.MR's detailed citrus fiber market study sheds light on the anticipated expansion prospects for the forthcoming decade. In its coverage, Fact.MR has mapped the prominent growth drivers, trends and opportunities prevailing across prominent geographies and important segments. It also elucidates on the competitive structure of the global environment.

Hams Market: The global hams market is expected to witness a notable upsurge, conferring to a new Fact.MR study. The study promotes crucial trends that are presently determining market growth. This perceptive report sheds light on vital dynamics, which are likely to convert the future of the hams market into generating worthwhile opportunities for key companies.

Specialty Malt Market: The global specialty malt market research report compiled by Fact.MR is a 360-degree approach towards ascertaining the crucial dynamics responsible for shaping the growth trajectory in the upcoming decade. An analysis of vital drivers, trends and opportunities has been incorporated across important geographies.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Sudip Saha

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: FactMR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/629683/Cardiac-Disease-Management-and-Food-Functionality-Enhancement-to-Remain-the-Vanguard-of-the-Hydroxytyrosol-Market-FactMR