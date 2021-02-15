Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Brian Allison, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN Channel Chiefs list recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation and growth.

Since joining Snow last year, Allison has overseen the planning, development and execution of a new partner strategy, which is reflected in the recent launch of the enhanced Snow Partner Program. A 20-year veteran in the channel, he has a track record of driving rapid revenue growth and establishing market leadership with his programs. His experience and most recent work at Snow demonstrate that Allison fosters success by elevating the needs of both customers and partners to create a "one team" mentality. With the complex challenges facing many enterprises today, from continued remote work to accelerated digital transformation initiatives, enabling customers and partners to tackle these business issues head-on is essential.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a 2021 Channel Chief, and a reflection of the entire Snow Tribe listening to our partners and working tirelessly to make our strategy and program come alive," said Allison. "We look forward to continuing to strengthen our global partner community, and delivering even greater value for both our partners and joint customers. At Snow, we put customers at the heart of everything we do, and our program reflects and rewards partners that truly help businesses tackle their most critical technology challenges."

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."

CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Snow Software

Snow Software is changing the way organizations understand and manage their technology consumption. Our technology intelligence platform provides comprehensive visibility and contextual insight across software, SaaS, hardware and cloud. With Snow, IT leaders can effectively optimize resources, enhance performance and enable operational agility in a hybrid world. To learn more, visit www.snowsoftware.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

