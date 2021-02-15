Future market insights global and consulting Pvt. Limited: Unwavering Hydrocarbon Exploration Projects to Sustain Casing Centralizers Demand in the Long-Run: Fact.MR

Exponential population growth is accelerating primary energy requirements, prompting increased conventional fossil fuels exploration projects, thus sustaining demand

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / Fact.MR's global casing centralizers market report forecasts a moderate expansion rate for FY2021-22, with key recessionary impacts induced by the coronavirus pandemic expected to prevail for a considerable amount of time. As oil & gas exploration projects gradually resume, growth is expected to revert to normal levels. Long-term projection appear positive, with Fact.MR projecting a CAGR of nearly 4% through 2031.

Since the implementation of the sustainable development goals in 2015, a conscious attempt is being made to investigate renewable alternatives for energy generation. While this is expected to have a considerable impact on conventional energy sources, dependence is not likely to wane off completely. The BP Statistical Review of World Energy predicts that primary energy consumption shall increase by almost 40% over the next two decades. Collectively, all three fossil fuels are likely to converge at around 27%.

Consequently, hydrocarbon exploration projects are proliferating. By 2021-end, an addition of 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day from upstream operations. Key projects include the Upper Zakum Production Capacity Enhancement, the Yanbu Crude Oil-to-Chemicals Complex and the Ruwais Refinery Complex 3rd Grassroot Refinery among others.

"Increased frequencies of greenfield and brownfield exploration projects are prompting casing centralizer manufacturers to introduce highly streamlined and operational specific equipment, with emerging economies expected to emerge as key revenue hotspots," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Casing Centralizers Market Study

By product, bow spring casing centralizers to generate high demand, owing to high operational flexibility

Onshore applications to account for a high revenue share, as global oil production account for four out of five operations

By material, steel casing centralizers to remain the ideal choice, generating almost 60% of the revenue

US to register impressive gains, attributed to burgeoning oil & gas exploration projects in the pipeline

UK to experience steady growth amid dominance of hydrocarbons as the primary energy source

Germany and France likely to experience modest growth amid stringent regulations prompting adoption of renewable alternatives

Expanding population base and the consequent increase in energy demand to catapult Indian and Chinese markets

Casing Centralizers Market- Prominent Drivers

Large-scale urbanization is augmenting demand for fossil-fuel driven automobiles, leading to increased hydrocarbon consumption, thus fueling growth

Manufacturers are capitalizing on potential shale gas reserves across emerging economies to expand their sales

Increasing off-shore drilling operations are widening revenue pools for existing casing centralizer manufacturers

Casing Centralizers Market- Key Restraints

Growth is likely to remain moderate in the short-run, attributed to the downswing induced by COVID-19

Preference for renewable energy sources is likely to hinder adoption amid dwindling hydrocarbon projects

Competitive Landscape

Halliburton, Maxwell Oil Tools Ltd., Moonshine Solutions AS, NeOz Energy, National Oilwell Varco, Summit Casing Equipment and Weatherford International are some prominent casing centralizer manufacturers profiled by Fact.MR. New product launches combined with strategic acquisitions constitute part and parcel of the aforementioned players' growth strategies.

Halliburton, for instance, manufactures the Protech CRB® Centralizers, which help prevent packing-off during pumping operations, reduces equivalent circulating density (ECD), is wear resistant and results in no galvanic corrosion. The casing centralizer helps mitigate cement-bond failure risk while reducing time for running and landing casing to total depth.

In March 2020, Maxwell Oil Tools Ltd. inaugurated a new branch office in Houston with the objective of expanding the scope of their manufacturing capabilities in the wake of increasing demand. This expansion is touted to enable the company respond more effectively to the burgeoning needs of US oil companies.

More Valuable Insights on the Casing Centralizers Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global casing centralizers market. The study divulges essential insights on the casing centralizers market on the basis of product (bow spring casing centralizers, rigid blade casing centralizers, semi-rigid casing centralizers, and inter-casing centralizers sub), application (onshore, and offshore), and materials (steel, aluminium, zinc, polymer and resin) across five major regions.

