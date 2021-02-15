Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Bam Bam Resources: Künftiger Kupfergigant in Nevada? 17% CU pro Tonne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JAZV ISIN: SE0006261046 Ticker-Symbol: B39 
München
15.02.21
08:19 Uhr
2,240 Euro
+0,115
+5,41 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAYN GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAYN GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.02.2021 | 15:17
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Bayn Group AB (publ) is admitted to trading on STO FN Bond Market Institutional (44/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Bayn Group AB
(publ) to trading with effect from 2021-02-16. Last day of trading is set to
2023-12-22. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO FN Bond Market
Institutional. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=840233
BAYN GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.