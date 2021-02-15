Anzeige
Montag, 15.02.2021
Bam Bam Resources: Künftiger Kupfergigant in Nevada? 17% CU pro Tonne!
GlobeNewswire
15.02.2021 | 17:17
NEO Finance AB: Regarding the change of the head of administration of NEO Finance, AB

NEO Finance, AB (code 303225546, address A. Vivulskio st. 7, Vilnius,
hereinafter - the Company) has previously announced that it has completed the
process of interviewing candidates for the Head of Administration position,
deciding that the candidate Aleksejus Loskutovas is suitable for the position
of the Head of Administration of the Company. Pursuant to Republic of Lithuania
Law on Electronic Money and Electronic Money Institutions and Resolution of the
Bank of Lithuania No. 03-181 "On The Approval Of The Guidelines For The
Assessment Of Members Of The Management Body And Key Function Holders Of
Financial Market Participants Supervised By The Bank Of Lithuania", The Bank of
Lithuania was provided with the necessary documents and information about
Aleksander Loskutov in order to obtain the approval of Bank of Lithuania for
his candidacy. 

Taking into account the above-mentioned decision of the Bank of Lithuania, 15
February 2021 The request of the Head of Administration Aiva Remeikiene to
recall from her position and the request of Aleksejus Loskutovas to be
appointed to the Head of the Administration, the meeting of the Board of
Directors of the Company, held on 15 February 2021 adopted decision to remove
Aiva Remeikiene from the position of the Head of Administration as of 18
February 2021, and from 19 February 2021 to the position of the Head of
administration appoint Aleksejus Loskutovas, who is currently the Head of the
Company's Open Banking Department. 

A. Loskutovas joined Neo Finance two years ago to develop payment initation
service Neopay. 

During his more than 15 year of working experience in financial industries, A.
Loskutovas previously held various management positions in several Lithuanian
and foreign banks. He also gained professional experience in developing
start-ups and consulting business. 

Former Head of Administration A. Remeikiene will continue to be a member of the
company's Board, which also includes Marius Navickas, Deividas Tumas and
Evaldas Remeikis. 

Head of Administration
Aiva Remeikiene
Email: aiva@neofinance.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
