NEO Finance AB: Regarding the change of the head of administration of NEO Finance, AB

NEO Finance, AB (code 303225546, address A. Vivulskio st. 7, Vilnius, hereinafter - the Company) has previously announced that it has completed the process of interviewing candidates for the Head of Administration position, deciding that the candidate Aleksejus Loskutovas is suitable for the position of the Head of Administration of the Company. Pursuant to Republic of Lithuania Law on Electronic Money and Electronic Money Institutions and Resolution of the Bank of Lithuania No. 03-181 "On The Approval Of The Guidelines For The Assessment Of Members Of The Management Body And Key Function Holders Of Financial Market Participants Supervised By The Bank Of Lithuania", The Bank of Lithuania was provided with the necessary documents and information about Aleksander Loskutov in order to obtain the approval of Bank of Lithuania for his candidacy. Taking into account the above-mentioned decision of the Bank of Lithuania, 15 February 2021 The request of the Head of Administration Aiva Remeikiene to recall from her position and the request of Aleksejus Loskutovas to be appointed to the Head of the Administration, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, held on 15 February 2021 adopted decision to remove Aiva Remeikiene from the position of the Head of Administration as of 18 February 2021, and from 19 February 2021 to the position of the Head of administration appoint Aleksejus Loskutovas, who is currently the Head of the Company's Open Banking Department. A. Loskutovas joined Neo Finance two years ago to develop payment initation service Neopay. During his more than 15 year of working experience in financial industries, A. Loskutovas previously held various management positions in several Lithuanian and foreign banks. He also gained professional experience in developing start-ups and consulting business. Former Head of Administration A. Remeikiene will continue to be a member of the company's Board, which also includes Marius Navickas, Deividas Tumas and Evaldas Remeikis. Head of Administration Aiva Remeikiene Email: aiva@neofinance.com