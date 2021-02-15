Regulatory News:

Press release 15 February 2021

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) is proud to unveil a set of packaging innovations from Absolut Vodka to Perrier-Jouët and Beefeater, as part of its 2030 "Good Times from Good Place" Sustainability Responsibility roadmap. As defined in its circular making pillar, Pernod Ricard has committed to 100% of its packaging being recyclable, reusable, compostable or bio-based by 2025.

Absolut Vodka: The Iconic Swedish Vodka brand has just reached an important milestone, achieving 50% recycled material within its clear glass bottle four years ahead of target. In spite of the challenges related to reaching that level of recycled glass, The Absolut Company was able to maintain the bottle's clearness through close collaboration with its glass manufacturer Ardagh Group.

This major achievement follows the launch of the Absolut paper bottle prototype, marking the brand's first step to a fully bio-based bottle able to contain spirits. The paper bottle is made of recyclable content 57% paper and 43% recycled plastic with plastic making up a thin layer within the bottle that can be successfully recycled. The prototype was available both in the United Kingdom and Sweden with an initial batch of 2,000 bottles to be tested amongst consumers. The project is a collaborative initiative with the Paboco (the Paper Bottle Company) to create a sustainable alternative to traditional packaging methods. This entity includes industry leaders in the FMCG sector with the aim of driving sustainable innovation in the bottling industry and challenging the mindset of consumers and players across the spirits industry.

Beefeater Gin: The world's most awarded gin just unveiled a new 100% recyclable bottle with a premium embossed aluminum cap replacing the existing plastic cap. The label moved from plastic to paper for a crafted, elegant feel, saving over 400 tons of plastic each year. The new bottle which coincides with 200 years of distilling heritage, has just been launched in Spain, Beefeater's number one market, and will be rolled out worldwide in Q3 2021.

Perrier-Jouët: The Group's prestige champagne brand, has launched, after two years of research and development, a new eco-designed gift box, entirely made of natural fibers sourced from FSC-certified forests. Combining elegance and sustainability, these new boxes are 30% lighter and mineral oil free. They are fully and easily recyclable.

"Our Sustainability Responsibility strategy sits at the heart of our business with circular making as a key pillar. Innovating in packaging is crucial to minimizing our environmental impact. Like Absolut, Perrier-Jouët and Beefeater, all our brands are committed to this approach. This is about limiting waste and preserving our natural resources by reusing, reimagining, recycling and reducing, adopting a truly circular mindset", says Vanessa Wright, VP Sustainability Responsibility.

You will find pictures here

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's No 2 in wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "Good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nations' Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005303/en/

Contacts:

Pernod Ricard

Julia Massies VP, Financial Communications Investor Relations +33 (0) 1 70 93 17 03

Charly Montet Investor Relations Manager +33 (0) 1 70 93 17 13

Emmanuel Vouin Head of External Engagement +33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34

Alison Donohoe International Press Relations Manager +33 (0) 1 70 93 16 23