BasisAI Helps APAC Tech Firms Adopt Responsible AI as an Open Loop Partner

Basis AI and Open Loop partnership paves the way for transparent and explainable AI use.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BasisAI , an artificial intelligence technology firm and Singaporean partner of Open Loop, a global experimental governance programme, has recently helped APAC startups develop their own explainable AI (XAI) solutions.

The Open Loop Asia Pacific programme is a partnership between the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC), Facebook and local partners such as BasisAI. The aim of the programme is to test and improve Singapore's AI governance frameworks in the field of AI/ML explainability and contribute to its wider adoption, while providing practical insights on how companies could develop and deploy easily comprehensible AI systems.

Started in July 2020, the programme recruited 12 AI companies from the Asia-Pacific region to participate in a six-month prototyping program. Under the mentorship of BasisAI, programme participants used BasisAI's proprietary machine learning platform, Bedrock, to develop their own XAI solutions.

As the dedicated private-sector technical assistance partner of Open Loop, BasisAI participated in the Open Loop programme's prototyping phase to guide enterprises in developing their AI explainability solutions based on a series of dynamic scenarios built and personalised to each participating company. BasisAI mentored and guided participants in using Bedrock to explore technical options and grasping trade-offs when choosing responsible AI algorithms.

"As a brand that scales responsible AI within enterprises, BasisAI's speciality is in building robust AI systems that are explainable, fair and easy to maintain. Efforts in promoting understanding and confidence in responsible AI are crucial as we move towards an AI-enabled world. The Open Loop programme has shown BasisAI is on the right track in equipping enterprises to deploy real-world AI systems, at scale, and based on a solid foundation of trust," said Mr Liu Feng-Yuan, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of BasisAI.

"BasisAI was a perfect fit for the Open Loop program. As a company invested in advancing and scaling responsible AI practices, and committed to informing and helping build sound AI governance frameworks, we are thrilled to have BasisAI as Open Loop's technical assistance partner," said Norberto Andrade, PhD - Facebook's Global Policy Lead for Digital and AI Ethics.

BasisAI signs long term partnership with Open Loop participant, Nodeflux

Following the Open Loop programme, BasisAI signed a partnership with one of the participants, Nodeflux, a leading computer vision start-up in South-East Asia, to develop explainability for facial recognition and object detection. This is pioneering work that will contribute to enhancing public safety in the use of computer vision.

"Our computer vision systems and products have been implemented in a wide range of sectors such as smart cities, defence and security, banking, retail and wholesale store analysis. We realize that AI explainability will be a very important component of AI implementation in the future and we gathered valuable insights about XAI under collaboration with BasisAI during the Open Loop program. Therefore we are excited to continue this partnership to use Bedrock platform and BasisAI's deep XAI know-how to strengthen the explainability of our AI solutions," said Adhiguna Mahendra, PhD - Nodeflux Chief of AI Research and Product Innovation.

About Open Loop

Open Loop is a global program that connects policymakers and technology companies to help develop effective and evidence-based policies around AI and other emerging technologies. The initiative builds on the collaboration and contributions of a consortium composed of regulators, governments, tech businesses, academics and civil society representatives. Through experimental governance methods, Open Loop members co-create policy prototypes and test new and different approaches to laws and regulations before they are enacted, improving the quality of rulemaking processes in the field of tech policy.



About BasisAI

BasisAI, a technology company headquartered in Singapore, is on a mission to build well-governed, trustworthy AI systems with its world-class, experienced team of AI leaders and practitioners. Through its proprietary Bedrock system, Basis AI provides a machine learning platform that orchestrates the prototyping to production cycle in minutes, not months, enabling enterprise customers to make a real-world impact with a long-term competitive edge.

For more information, visit the company website: https://basis-ai.com/ .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438689/image_5012959_7295078.jpg