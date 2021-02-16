A new study from Juniper Research has found that the total number of vehicles with intelligent cockpits will reach 287 million by 2025; rising from 122 million in 2021. This represents a growth of 130% over the next five years, with one in five vehicles in use including an intelligent cockpit by 2025. An intelligent cockpit includes digital displays that provide infotainment and real-time information services via cellular connectivity embedded in the vehicle.

The study, Intelligent Driver Systems: Strategic Recommendations Market Forecasts 2021-2025 predicted that the development of integrated services in the intelligent cockpit will be closely linked to the development of 5G, edge computing, and smart city services. It urged market stakeholders, including automotive OEMs, technology service providers and operators, to work closely to develop an ecosystem that can swiftly roll out new consumer-friendly services.

For more insights, download our free whitepaper: How the Intelligent Cockpit will Accelerate Intelligent Driver Systems?

Monetisation Models Remain Unclear for Stakeholders

The research predicted that processing power for in-vehicle services will be moved to the cloud, which will greatly increase the capabilities needed for intelligent driver systems. However, it warned that attractive monetisation models have yet to be established for the ecosystem to fully develop; ensuring that the ROI meets the substantial R&D costs spent so far.

As a consequence, it urged stakeholders to develop partnerships with retailers and payment service providers to maximise the convenience of in-vehicle services. In doing so, automotive OEMs will be well positioned to directly monetise cloud-based in-vehicle services via a subscription model.

Voice Assistants to Generate Value for Drivers

The research predicted that, by 2025, over 45 million voice assistants will have access to basic forms of vehicle functionality, such as display and internal lighting control; rising from less than 1 million in 2021. Research co-author Julia Karant remarked 'Automotive OEMs will slowly open up the vehicle to third parties. Enabling voice control for more complex in-vehicle functions will provide greater safety benefits and convenience for drivers.'

Download the whitepaper: https://www.juniperresearch.com/document-library/white-papers/how-the-digital-cockpit-will-accelerate

Intelligent Driver Systems market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/key-vertical-markets/intelligent-driver-systems-research-report

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005328/en/

Contacts:

Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com