Global brewer expands Blue Yonder supply chain footprint to digitally manage volatile demand changes powered by machine learning

With demand rapidly changing during the COVID-19 pandemic, beverage producers need more accurate forecasting capabilities to stay ahead of the thirsty consumer. That's why HEINEKEN, the world's most international brewer, has expanded its demand planning capabilities with Blue Yonder, a world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. HEINEKEN will implement Blue Yonder's machine-learning (ML)-powered demand planning solution to keep pace with rapidly changing consumer demand patterns.

Committed to innovation and long-term brand investment, HEINEKEN was looking for a solution that would expand its digital capabilities to allow for more accurate, integrated and automated forecasting.

Blue Yonder will provide solutions to achieve improved forecast accuracy, always-on planning capabilities and a new user experience. The improved demand signal will feed into Blue Yonder's Luminate Platform, powered by a fast optimization engine, that will translate into even greater supply chain performance. A long-time Blue Yonder customer, HEINEKEN already utilizes Blue Yonder's end-to-end supply chain planning solutions in many of its operating companies to optimize and orchestrate decisions across sales, supply chain, operations, and finance. Going forward in the next few years they will deploy the new demand planning solution in five of its largest operating companies worldwide.

"At HEINEKEN, we have embarked on an ambitious journey to become the best connected brewer, going from fragmented to seamless digital interaction across the whole value chain. The introduction of Machine Learning as part of building an integrated cross-functional planning capability across our business is a critical component of this journey. The solution will assist us in continued growth and meet the changing demands of our customers and consumers," said Marc Bekkers, director of Global Supply Chain Planning, HEINEKEN.

Powered by Microsoft Azure, Blue Yonder's demand planning solution continuously provides insights into a customer's supply chain to allow for smarter, more profitable business decisions using AI and ML. The solution can ingest hundreds of internal and external influencing factors that drive demand to provide a unique demand projection with calculated business impact and risk. HEINEKEN will realize better inventory management and an improved understanding of demand drivers and consumer behavior.

"HEINEKEN has been a longtime Blue Yonder customer, so we are looking forward to expanding their supply chain footprint by helping them develop highly accurate forecasts with our AI- and ML-driven demand planning solution. This capability paired with Microsoft Azure will help HEINEKEN continue to meet consumer demand while solidifying its position as a leading global beverage producer," said Johan Reventberg, president, EMEA, at Blue Yonder.

Additional Resources:

Learn more about Blue Yonder's LuminateTM Planning solutions

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. It employs over 84,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our intelligent, end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand. With Blue Yonder, you can make more automated, profitable business decisions that deliver greater growth and re-imagined customer experiences. Blue Yonder Fulfill your PotentialTM blueyonder.com

"Blue Yonder" is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name "Blue Yonder" is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005453/en/

Contacts:

Blue Yonder Public Relations Contacts:

Jolene Peixoto, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 978-475-0524, jolene.peixoto@blueyonder.com

Marina Renneke, APR, Corporate Communications Manager

Tel: +1 480-308-3037, marina.renneke@blueyonder.com