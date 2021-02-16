Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.02.2021
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY21 Half Year Results Investor Webcasts

PR Newswire

London, February 16

AIM and Media Release

16 February 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
FY21 Half Year Results Investor Webcasts

African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) will host two investor and shareholder webcasts to discuss the Company's FY21 half year results which are scheduled for release on Monday, 22 February 2021.

The webcasts will be hosted by Base Resources' Managing Director, Tim Carstens, Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Balloch and General Manager - Marketing, Stephen Hay, who will also be available to answer questions following a presentation of the Company's results.

Details for the webcasts are below. Participants will be able to ask questions via the messaging function on the webcast platform or via the teleconference line. Participants using the teleconference line will need to pre-register their details using the teleconference registration URL provided below. Upon registering, participants will receive an email with their unique PIN number and dial in details so that they can join the call on the day without needing to speak with an operator.

Asia Pacific conference call

Date: Monday, 22 February 2021

Time: 9.00am AWST / midday AEDT

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ej4xu42x

Teleconference registration URL: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10012567-jn74nd.html

Europe conference call

Date: Monday, 22 February 2021

Time: 5.00pm AWST / 9.00am GMT

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b4aedq7m

Teleconference registration URL: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10012568-p82r45.html

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

© 2021 PR Newswire
