Eavor Technologies Inc.: Global energy majors lead pivot to Eavor's geothermal solution with USD$40 million investment

Eavor's solution is the world's first truly scalable form of clean dispatchable power



This investment will support Eavor's aim to power the equivalent of 10 million homes by 2030

Investors in this round Include: bp Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, Temasek, BDC Capital, Eversource1 and Vickers Venture Partners



CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eavor Technologies Inc., the leader in scalable geothermal technology, has completed a USD$40 million (CAD$50.7 million) funding round. These investments, and the partnerships formed around them, are critical to the commercialization of the technology and to help Eavor scale its already extensive project pipeline.

Eavor's technology, known as Eavor-Loop, uses the natural heat of the earth like a giant rechargeable battery. Fluids are heated by the earth and circulated in a closed network of underground wellbores, unlocking a reliable and consistent energy source. Eavor's technology differs from other forms of geothermal in that it is a scalable "go anywhere" solution, harvesting geothermal heat to generate dispatchable power with zero emissions.

In addition to Eavor-Loop's environmental benefits, the consistency of its heat harvesting gives it the potential to directly replace the traditional forms of baseload power such as coal and nuclear. The dispatchable nature of its design also makes Eavor-Loop a form of energy storage and thus singularly complementary to intermittent power sources like wind and solar.

The investments will also bolster Eavor's on-going research and development efforts to drive the cost of Eavor-Loop's clean dispatchable power to a price point that is competitive in all markets.

Felipe Arbelaez, bp's svp zero carbon energy, said: "We see Eavor's potential to be complementary to our growing wind and solar portfolios. Our expertise and experience also makes bp well equipped to support Eavor's growth. Technology such as Eavor's has the potential to deliver geothermal power and heat and help unlock a low carbon future."

John Redfern, President & CEO, Eavor Technologies Inc., added: "I am delighted that with the funding closed in this round we can look forward to bringing down the cost of clean, dispatchable power to a universally competitive level - an important milestone for renewable energy. The involvement of companies such as bp and Chevron represents a fantastic endorsement of our technology, the progress we have made to date and the promise for its global scalability."

About bp Ventures:

bp ventures was set up more than 10 years ago to identify and invest in private, high growth, game-changing technology companies, accelerating innovation across the entire energy spectrum. Since then, bp has invested almost $700 million in technology companies across more than 31 active investments with more than 250 co-investors. Venturing plays a key role in bp's strategy to tackle the dual challenge of meeting the world's need for more energy, while at the same time reducing carbon emissions. bp ventures focuses on connecting and growing new energy business. It makes strategic equity investments across a portfolio of relevant technology businesses including advanced mobility, low carbon and digital. For more information visit: bp.com/ventures

About Chevron Technology Ventures:

About Vickers Venture Partners:

Vickers Venture Partners is a global venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in the technological and geographical mega trends of the world. The firm's portfolio covers life sciences, technology, media, and telecommunications as well as consumer and financial services.

About Eversource:

Eversource

About BDC:

BDC Capital is the investment arm of BDC, the bank for Canadian entrepreneurs. With over $3 billion under management, BDC Capital serves as a strategic partner to the country's most innovative firms. It offers businesses a full spectrum of capital, from seed investments to growth equity, supporting Canadian entrepreneurs who have the ambition to stand out on the world stage. Visit bdc.ca/capital .

Temasek is an investment company with a net portfolio value of S$306 billion.

