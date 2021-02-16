Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Bam Bam Resources: Künftiger Kupfergigant in Nevada? 17% CU pro Tonne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896360 ISIN: US7960508882 Ticker-Symbol: SSU 
Tradegate
16.02.21
08:20 Uhr
1.575,00 Euro
-15,00
-0,94 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.575,001.600,0007:58
1.575,001.600,0008:20
PR Newswire
16.02.2021 | 08:15
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gunnebo delivers Infection Control Access Solutions to Samsung Nordics

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunnebo has delivered its new infection control and occupancy management systems to Samsung offices across the Nordics, as demand grows for safe working conditions when employees return to work after the Covid pandemic.

Gunnebo's OccuLinq and OccuSign solutions, designed to control occupancy in a given area, and H-Sense speedgates with body temperature and face mask detection, provide an automated solution to this challenge.

These technologies enable companies to control the amount of people within office or retail environments and ensure infection control requirements are adhered to.

Gunnebo has installed a range of these solutions at Samsung offices in Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki and Copenhagen.

Interest in Gunnebo's infection control and occupancy management solutions has grown in the office and retail segments as the number of people infected by Covid-19 has increased again during recent months.

"With OccuLinq, you can set a limit for each floor within the office, or a maximum number of people in a conference room and other spaces within the office," says Stefan Syrén, President & CEO.

"OccuLinq is the first in a series of versatile software applications to be launched by Gunnebo Entrance Control, enabling connected gates to provide services that support specific processes at the customer's entrance. H-Sense is a family of screening solutions providing contactless and automated infection prevention and control functionalities."

For more information, please contact:

Robert Hermans, SVP Entrance Control, Gunnebo, tel. +44 7919 217 710

Fredrik Stalebrant, Sales Director, Gunnebo Entrance Control Nordic, tel. +46 709 277 952

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/893/3287102/1373199.pdf

Release

SAMSUNG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.