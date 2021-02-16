DJ Change in listing currency on LSE

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Change in listing currency on LSE 16-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change in listing currency on LSE Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia" or "the Company") announces that it has applied to the London Stock Exchange ("the LSE") to change the currency in which the Company's ordinary shares are quoted on the LSE from euro to pence sterling. It is expected that this change will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 18 February 2021. The Company's shares will remain quoted in euro on Euronext Dublin and the Company's financial statements will also continue to be presented in euro. ENDS Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Murray Consultants Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie About Hibernia REIT plc Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 93594 EQS News ID: 1168485 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

