Dienstag, 16.02.2021
Bam Bam Resources: Künftiger Kupfergigant in Nevada? 17% CU pro Tonne!
16.02.2021 | 08:31
Change in listing currency on LSE

DJ Change in listing currency on LSE 

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) 
Change in listing currency on LSE 
16-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Change in listing currency on LSE 
Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia" or "the Company") announces that it has applied to the London Stock Exchange ("the LSE") 
to change the currency in which the Company's ordinary shares are quoted on the LSE from euro to pence sterling.  It is 
expected that this change will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 18 February 2021. 
 
The Company's shares will remain quoted in euro on Euronext Dublin and the Company's financial statements will also 
continue to be presented in euro. 
ENDS 
Contacts: 
Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 
Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer 
Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary 
 
Murray Consultants 
Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie 
Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie 
 
About Hibernia REIT plc 
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock 
Exchange.  Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code:  MSCL 
TIDM:           HBRN 
LEI Code:       635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   93594 
EQS News ID:    1168485 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
