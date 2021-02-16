IMC Exploration Group Plc - Outcome of EGM

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT DEEMED BY IMC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR") OR UNDER EQUIVALENT, TRANSITIONAL REGULATIONS APPLICABLE IN THE UNTIED KINGDOM.

IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC

(Company number 500487)

OUTCOME OF EGM

On 12thFebruary 2021 at 09.00 Dublin time the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") took place in accordance with the recent meeting notice, at 70 Ballybough Road, Dublin 3. D03 F9P7. The sole purpose of the EGM was to consider and, if thought fit, to approve resolutions for and related to the replacement, in accordance with section 4(1) of the Migration Act, of the CREST System with the Euroclear Bank System for the holding of, and electronic settlement of trading in, the Company's shares ("Migration"). The Circular convening the EGM together with other relevant documentation is available for inspection at the Company's website: imcexploration.com:

Special Resolution 1 - To approve the company giving its consent to the migration of its shares under the Irish Migration of Participating Securities Act 2019;

Special Resolution 2 - To approve amendments to the constitution of the Company to address the migration of the Company's shares;

Ordinary Resolution 3 - To authorise the Company to take all actions in connection with the migration of the Company's shares.

I am pleased to record that all resolutions proposed, as set out above, were passed by members with no dissenting votes cast. A further announcement will follow, giving the effective date for Migration and details of the Company's new registrar.

Eamon P. O'Brien,

Executive Chairman,

IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC,

Dublin, 15thFebruary 2021

