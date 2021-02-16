FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, announces Lyxor Asset Management adoption of FlexNOW EMS, which combines the best of cloud, desktop, mobile and API technology.

FlexNOW gives Lyxor's traders the power and flexibility to transition seamlessly between the different challenges in today's working conditions. The ability to trade several thousand stocks and futures across scores of brokers and algos in seconds is one of the reasons to transition to the FlexNOW EMS. Regular updates to add automation, more asset classes and the ability to adapt to newer workflows makes this a future proof transition for Lyxor.

Samy Debbah, Head of Dealing Desk at Lyxor Intermediation, stated: ''Integrating a new EMS in our complex workflow is never easy but with FlexNOW we have replaced our old solutions and greatly improved the efficiency and operational safety of our workflows, especially when working with larger baskets. The Team's ability to quickly respond to feedback has been impressive, continually improving the platform to meet our needs. FlexNOW has worked seamlessly both in the office and when working remotely, an absolute must during these times.''

Adi Prnjavorac, Head of Sales FlexNOW at FlexTrade Systems, noted: "We are pleased to have onboarded a prestigious client such as Lyxor Asset Management. Lyxor benefits from our strong support and quick response to new requests. Not only have we enjoyed adding new functionality to improve their efficiency, their expertise feeds back into the platform to the benefit of the whole FlexNOW community."

Manuela Bauer, EMEA Sales Director at FlexTrade Systems, said: "We are very proud to welcome Lyxor Asset Management as a client, as part of our strong commitment to the French Asset Management community. The adaptability underpinning FlexTrade's approach to implementation has allowed us to deliver a trading system tailored to Lyxor's vision, which will continue to help optimize the efficiency of the trading process in the future. We look forward to supporting them with our technology and to our ongoing partnership."

To find out more about FlexNOW or to request a demo, please visit www.flexnow.io.

About FlexTrade:

FlexTrade Systems is the global leader in high performance execution management and order management systems for equities, foreign exchange, options, futures and fixed income.

A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER, the world's first broker-neutral execution management system, which allows clients to completely control and customize their execution workflows while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.

About Lyxor Asset Management

Lyxor Asset Management Group ("the Lyxor group"), wholly-owned directly or indirectly by Societe Generale and composed notably of two subsidiaries (1) (2), is a European asset management specialist, an expert in all investment styles, active, passive or alternative. From ETFs to multi-management, with EUR 159.3 billion* under management and advisory, Lyxor group creates innovative investment solutions to meet the long-term challenges of sustainable investments, with a particular focus on the fight against climate change. Thanks to its experts and its engineering tradition and research, Lyxor group combines search for performance and risk management.

(1) Lyxor Asset Management S.A.S. is approved by the «Autorité des marchés financiers» (French regulator) under the agreement GP98019.

(2) Lyxor International Asset Management S.A.S. is approved by the «Autorité des Marchés Financiers» (French regulator) under the agreement GP04024.

* Including EUR 18.9 billion Assets under Advisory, equivalent of USD 195,6 billion in assets under management and advisory (including USD 23.2 billion Assets under Advisory) at the end of December 2020.

