DJ Magnit to Hold Its 2021 Capital Markets Day

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit to Hold Its 2021 Capital Markets Day 16-Feb-2021 / 11:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press-release | Krasnodar | February 16, 2021. Magnit to Hold Its 2021 Capital Markets Day Krasnodar, Russia (February 16, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces that it will host a Capital Markets Day ('CMD') on 18 February 2021. The event will take place virtually starting at 16:00 MSK / 13:00 GMT / 08:00 EST. At the CMD, Magnit's management team will present the Company's strategy and growth plans, including the following key areas: - Improvement in CVP across core store formats; - Digital transformation and development of omnichannel retail; - Efficiency improvements; - Retail with Purpose - 2025 ESG commitments and targets; - Long-term targets. Presenters will include: - Jan Dunning, President and CEO; - Dmitry Ivanov, Acting CFO; - Andrey Bodrov, Chief Investment and Strategy Officer; - Ruslan Ismailov, Deputy CEO - Retail Chain Director; - Florian Jansen, Deputy CEO - Executive Director. The CMD agenda is as follows*: - 16:00 - 17:30 Management Presentations; - 17:30 - 18:30 Q&A Session. *Moscow time Commenting on the CMD, Jan Dunning, President and CEO, said: "As one of Russia's leading retailers, we are committed to maintaining consistent and transparent communications with our investors. At the CMD we look forward to presenting our strategy to our stakeholders to further improve our customer proposition in store and online, drive efficiency and profitability, and further develop our strong market position." To join the event, participants are invited to register via the link https://www.magnit.com/en/ shareholders-and-investors/cmd/. The Capital Markets Day presentation will be available on the Company's website from 10:00 am Moscow time on 18 February 2021 at https://www.magnit.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/presentations/ and a recording of the presentation and Q&A will be made available after the event. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the Company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 93599 EQS News ID: 1168538 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2021 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)