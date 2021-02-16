DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Feb-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK DEALING DATE: 15/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 186.62 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 183465 CODE: CU1 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU1 Sequence No.: 93603 EQS News ID: 1168546 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

