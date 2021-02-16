DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Feb-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN DEALING DATE: 15/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3245.8856 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3097171 CODE: PR1J =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1J Sequence No.: 93656 EQS News ID: 1168599 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2021 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)