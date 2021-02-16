DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL (BRZ) AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Feb-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL DEALING DATE: 15/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.4573 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 199247 CODE: BRZ =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437024992 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BRZ Sequence No.: 93612 EQS News ID: 1168555 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2021 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)